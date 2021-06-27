Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.31 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $42,722.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

