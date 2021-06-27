Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

