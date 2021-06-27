Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

