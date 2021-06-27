Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

