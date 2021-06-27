Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Industrial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the first quarter worth $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the first quarter worth $138,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Industrial by 149.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

Juniper Industrial stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.