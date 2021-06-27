Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

