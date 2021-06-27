Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09.

