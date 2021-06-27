Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $167,618.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.87 or 0.00150579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $698,181.24 and $167,618.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00579972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.