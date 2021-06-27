PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,400,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 199,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

