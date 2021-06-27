Performance Shipping (PSHG) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Performance Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s competitors have a beta of -4.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1441 1579 55 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.60%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.33 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -47.91

Performance Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -7.48% -4.87% 0.82%

Summary

Performance Shipping competitors beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.