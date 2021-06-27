PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.