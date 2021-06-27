Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €191.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.