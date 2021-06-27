PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Taal Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Taal Capital Management LP reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 18.3% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

