Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.70. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $751.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.