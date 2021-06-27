Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $82,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,888. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

