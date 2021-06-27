PieDAO DEFI++ One Day Volume Reaches $444.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $895,527.15 and approximately $444.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

