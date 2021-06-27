Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.