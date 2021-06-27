Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

