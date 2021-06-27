Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

