Piper Sandler Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $188.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.