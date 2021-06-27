Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pirelli & C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

