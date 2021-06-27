Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:PZA traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,722. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market cap of C$352.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.70.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

