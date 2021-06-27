Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.49 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $533.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

NYSE PLNT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 888,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,882. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

