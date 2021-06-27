Plian Trading Down 37.6% This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Plian has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $153,717.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,506,861 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

