Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,390. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.