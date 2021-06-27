Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

