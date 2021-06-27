PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
PSK opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.60. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
