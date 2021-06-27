Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

