Primecap Management Co. CA Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

