Primecap Management Co. CA Has $68.88 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,970 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $68,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

