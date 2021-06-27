Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.34% of Pulmonx worth $54,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $21,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

