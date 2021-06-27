Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,410 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.83% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $34,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

