Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.15 and last traded at $93.15. Approximately 1,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.34.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

