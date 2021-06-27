Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

