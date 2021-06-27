Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
