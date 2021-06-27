Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $613,844.49 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $613,844.49 and approximately $834.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

