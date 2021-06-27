Property Solutions Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 21,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,477 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,619,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 147,211 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,950,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSAC stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

