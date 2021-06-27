Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

PB stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 602,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,195. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

