Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.