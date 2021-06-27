Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $65.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

