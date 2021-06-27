Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,598 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

PLUS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

