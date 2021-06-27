Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 322,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

