Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 767.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 911.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

