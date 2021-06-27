Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 34,177 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.