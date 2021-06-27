Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.79 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

