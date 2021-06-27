Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By Wedbush

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

