Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By Wedbush

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

TSC opened at $21.23 on Friday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $703.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

