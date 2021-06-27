Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

