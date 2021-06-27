QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.09

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 3956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

QCRH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 36.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 15.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

