QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.