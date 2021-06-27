QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $277,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,364 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

